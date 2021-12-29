IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. 90,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $163.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

