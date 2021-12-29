Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 53,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $81.73.

