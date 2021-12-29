Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 251,954 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXLC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OXLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 3,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.