Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,655 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $84,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.12. 18,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,727. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

