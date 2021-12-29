Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PJAN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,564. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12.

