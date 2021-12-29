Aequim Alternative Investments LP Raises Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

Shares of BURL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,867. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.87. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.07 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.89 and a 200 day moving average of $301.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

