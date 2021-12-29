D. Scott Neal Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

