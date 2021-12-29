Analysts Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target at $24.60

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 16.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

