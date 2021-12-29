DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Hits $16,735.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $549,599.57 and $16,735.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00180190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006582 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005824 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002033 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

