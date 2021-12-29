Micron Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Shares of MU opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

