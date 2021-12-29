Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stake Lowered by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up about 1.9% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Financial Institutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 49.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $510.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

