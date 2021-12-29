Abbrea Capital LLC Has $22.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $22,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

OEF traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,299. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $167.46 and a one year high of $221.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

