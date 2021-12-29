Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,554 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.37. 62,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $114.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.