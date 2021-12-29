Heron Financial Group LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunrun by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 513.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,421,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,106,000 after purchasing an additional 512,481 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,305 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $43,573.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $175,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,643. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 55,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,021,948. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

