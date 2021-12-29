Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.21

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $19.62. Exscientia shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
