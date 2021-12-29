Radio Caca (RACA) Tops One Day Volume of $77.92 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $594.96 million and approximately $77.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.85 or 0.07867604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.75 or 1.00359421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051668 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

