WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.23. WeWork shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 7,930 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

