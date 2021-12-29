Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $12.18

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.50. Revlon shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 2,680 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $693.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.78.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revlon during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Revlon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

