Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.30. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,201 shares.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41.
About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
