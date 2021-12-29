Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.30. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,201 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 515,371 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 545,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

