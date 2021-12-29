Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.39

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 50408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

