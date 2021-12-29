Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bark & Co news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the third quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.