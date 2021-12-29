Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 421 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $91,369.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $26,744,155. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,829,000.

COUP stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. Coupa Software has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

