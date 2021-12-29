SnowGem (XSG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017666 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001254 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 118.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1,756,320,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1,430,302,323.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

