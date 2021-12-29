3,400 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

