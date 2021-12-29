Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Decreased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.