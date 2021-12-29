Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.