Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.52. 2,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.