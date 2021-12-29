Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,497 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,884,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

