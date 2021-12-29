Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $47.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up approximately 1.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned about 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $47,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 33.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.32. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

