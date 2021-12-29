U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

