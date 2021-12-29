Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

