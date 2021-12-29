Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $427,000. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 142,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Paychex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,045,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,611,000 after purchasing an additional 305,995 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Paychex by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $137.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.44.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.