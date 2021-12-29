Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 594,345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,483,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,345 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $775,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

V opened at $218.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.49. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.