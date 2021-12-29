Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,752,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,413. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $174.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

