Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana posted earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $466.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $393,330,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

