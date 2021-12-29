Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,731 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,325. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.69.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

