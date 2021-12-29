Chilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $675.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.80. The stock has a market cap of $278.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

