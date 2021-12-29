Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share of $5.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.02 and the lowest is $5.72. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

WHR traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,921. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average of $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after purchasing an additional 118,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

