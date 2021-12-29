CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.
CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.
In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,850. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 44.74%.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
