Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,998,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 477,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,186,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

PHYS opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.