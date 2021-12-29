Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 422 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,095,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

