BHZ Capital Management LP Has $978,000 Holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE)

BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Riverview Financial were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 29,511 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Financial stock remained flat at $$15.47 on Wednesday. 55,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,887. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72. Riverview Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $16.04.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 12.48%.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking.

