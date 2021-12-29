BHZ Capital Management LP Boosts Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. PCB Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.26% of PCB Bancorp worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330. 22.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. 11,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.86. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

