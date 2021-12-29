First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Shares Acquired by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of First Savings Financial Group worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

FSFG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,083. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $182.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

