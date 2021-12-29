BHZ Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in County Bancorp were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $340,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK remained flat at $$35.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

