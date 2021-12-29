Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.80

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.80 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 2690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autohome by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

