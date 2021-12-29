Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.64

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$77.64 and last traded at C$76.59, with a volume of 33997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$75.30.

BIP.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

