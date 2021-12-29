Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,059 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 166.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $367.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.