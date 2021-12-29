Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,275. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.