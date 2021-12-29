Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,673 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYI. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 39,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,271. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

